How Drybar Founder Alli Webb Turned a Simple Concept into a $100 Million Empire

April 26, 2018 2 min read

Ten years ago, stay-at-home mom Alli Webb noticed something missing in the beauty biz: there was nowhere that just focused on blow-drying hair.

“It was in the middle of a recession when I had this idea,” says Webb. “So, I went to my brother who’s bald and knew nothing about hair, and he was a little like, huh…you don’t want to do any cuts and color, just blowouts? And I was like, yeah, that’s all I want to do!”

After just a little convincing, Webb enlisted her brother Michael and his wife, Sarah, as well as her husband Cameron in bringing her idea to life. Together, they set out to open their very first store in Brentwood, an affluent district in Los Angeles. “The first day we opened we only had six stylists working because we were scared that nobody was going to come,” reminisces Webb.

Fortunately for the family, they were instantly packed. “You could feel it in the air that we were on to something.”

Now with more than 80 shops (and counting), an ever-expanding product line, and 3,000 stylists across the country, Drybar's success mirrors Alli's motto: Focus on one thing and be the best at it.

In this episode of Project Luminary with Kristen Aldridge, learn how this beauty boss is turning the art of the blowout into a booming business and a nationwide phenomenon.

