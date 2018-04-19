How Starting With a Small, Niche Audience Can Have a Huge Impact

/

April 19, 2018 2 min read

In the beginnings of your business, it may seem like a good idea to shoot for a huge audience with your marketing strategy. Eventually, you will come to realize that marketing to a smaller audience may produce the biggest impact.

In this episode of The Ambitious Life, Entrepreneur Network partner Greg Rollet breaks down the benefits of niche marketing when developing an overall strategy. This idea of a smaller audience means more room to specialize your message, as well as a smaller budget. By applying focus to your message, you can more efficiently align your marketing with your audience's interests and deliver more relevant content. The power of niche marketing is it will set you apart in the field and establish you as the go-to expert.

Once you've started this speciailization, Rollet emphasizes paying attention to this specific group. Listen to their feedback and adjust. With ample care and interest paid to your niche, you will soon have a solid foundation to grow your marketing plan to an even larger audience.

Click the video to learn more and begin a successful niche marketing plan.

