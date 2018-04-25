How to Grow Your Business by Knowing Your Audience

/

Eve Rodriguez talks about growing candy company Dulcelandia after appealing to a wider Latino population.

Eve Rodriguez is the VP Branding of Dulcelandia, a candy store which imports products from Mexico. Rodriguez also is expanding into frozen yogurt, with Yogolandia Yogurt, a frozen yougurt that offers flavors that cater to a Mexican clientele. In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner, C1 Revolutions, Rodriguez is giving special attention to making products for the growing Latino market -- a move Rodriguez feels would be an advantage for any business owner looking to broaden their audience. In order to reach this larger audience, a new enterpreneur should look towards diversifying their staff, so they can properly talk to this audience and communicate their message.

The brewing potential of this age group is also a point of inspiration for the future. Rodriguez notes how many young Latinos turn the voting age every day, and their possible influence in upcoming election cycles and within their community in general.

The successful entrepreneur ends on a note for her younger self. She recommends committing yourself to being confident and believing in yourself and what you want to achieve. She recommends being assured to take the leap so you will know what it's like to run your own business, versus just discussing it over and over.

