News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Jeff Bezos' Job Interview Process and Alexa Watches Your Kids! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
- Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
  1. Looking for a job at Amazon? Prepare for some weird questions during your interview. It's reported that Jeff Bezos' executive squad likes to ask strange brain teasers to see how applicants approach difficult problems. Then the interviewers all vote on who gets the gig.

  2. Alexa will soon take on the role of virtual “nanny.” Starting May 9, parental settings will set a bedtime, load only educational apps and prevent kids from doing things like ordering an Uber or a meat-lovers pizza at midnight.

  3. According to a new Axios/SurveyMonkey poll, millennials say baby boomers have made things worse for them, citing big college loans, the inheritance of two wars and an uncertain future work landscape. In response to this, a majority of the boomers surveyed actually agreed. So that's nice.

