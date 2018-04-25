Jeff Bezos' Job Interview Process and Alexa Watches Your Kids! 3 Things to Know Today.

April 25, 2018 1 min read

Looking for a job at Amazon? Prepare for some weird questions during your interview. It's reported that Jeff Bezos' executive squad likes to ask strange brain teasers to see how applicants approach difficult problems. Then the interviewers all vote on who gets the gig.

Alexa will soon take on the role of virtual “nanny.” Starting May 9, parental settings will set a bedtime, load only educational apps and prevent kids from doing things like ordering an Uber or a meat-lovers pizza at midnight.