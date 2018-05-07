Why This Entrepreneur Knew He Was Meant to Start His Own Business

/

Robert Mondavi, Jr., co-founder of Michael Mondavi Estate, also offers his definition of an entrepreneur.

In this newest video from Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, Robert Mondavi Jr., co-founder of Michael Mondavi Estate, shares his perspective on what it means to be an entrepreneur. To the now established business owner, an entrepreneur is someone who is able to pinpoint his passion and share it with a wider market.

Perhaps you're also wondering if you're up to becoming an entrepreneur. In Mondavi's case, his first business began in high school and from there he grew his expertise to dive into three businesses throughout his career. Taking it back further into his past, Mondavi also passes along some helpful advice to his teenage self: Try being a litle calmer and find his a sense of discipline. Mondavi admits that his wild-child spirit did drive him to make some exciting decisions in his life -- but as an adult and entrepreneur, he finds some rules to be key.

