Easy Ways to Fight Stress and Stay Motivated on a Daily Basis

Set aside some time for yourself and breathe a little.

May 14, 2018 2 min read

We all know that routine: Your day seems to be going perfectly ... until a stress-inducing situation just runs it off the rails. Not only can stress do disservice to your personal happiness, it can also be an unproductive counterpart to motivation and productivity.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy recommends the following tips to combat stress. First off, try out deep-breathing exercises and meditation. Consider writing down your worries on a piece of paper. If you know why a particular thing is driving you crazy, jot it down so you can get a better look at the issue. Maybe the problem is a big project is making you uneasy; maybe it's simply something out of your control.

Tracy also recommends not being afraid to take some time off. It can be tempting to try to get extra work done on the weekends, but really, doing extra work on the weekend may lead to eventual burnout, which is just unproductive. Try doing something that brings you joy. In Tracy's words, joy is the antidote to stress. Endorphins set off from exercise are another great way to fight off stress. Going for a walk or run to unleash these mood-boosters will help your mind focus on something else for a change as well as benefit your physical health.

