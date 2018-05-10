My Queue

News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Google Creates an AI That Sounds Human and Ford Suspends F-150 Production. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read
  1. The voice making an appointment isn't coming from a person, but an artificial intelligence created by Google. This new functionality of Google Assistant will eventually roll out after testing, but for now this is an incredible demonstration.
  2. A fire at a parts factory in Michigan has caused Ford to suspend production of the F-150 pickup, America's best-selling vehicle. A Ford executive said the company will have to rebuild its entire supply chain.
  3. Airbnb has announced that it will donate all fees from bookings made in Puerto Rico over the next three months to recovery organizations on the island. Its goal is to boost tourism back to Puerto Rico, which is still suffering from September's Hurricane Maria.

