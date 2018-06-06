4 Unexpected Ways Your Website Could Be Making More Money

Ask yourself if you're targeting the right audience and offering a relevant product.

June 6, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you confused why your website is not making money? You may not be targeting the correct audience, or perhaps aren't presenting the right market offering to appeal to them.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Neil Patel cautions that simply plastering your website with ads will not translate into instant dollars. More likely, the ads take a larger chunk of the profits than you've bargained for. So, using third-party services and hoping they will equate to profit, probably won't happen.

Furthermore, Patel also stresses how the true way to make money from your website, is to create your own product or service. When pinpointing what this may be, you can consider your audience's needs as well as your personal passions. Figure out what your audience is interested in by sending out a survey and get to the root of what they need help with.

Click the video to hear more ways to monetize your website.

Related: Growing Your Business Internationally? Reinvest Every Dollar to See Results.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.