$0 to $1,000 in a Day: How to Create a Community That Keeps Buying and Buying From You

Ecommerce pro Trevor Chapman shares a secret that doesn't take a lot of work but yields huge results.

June 26, 2018 1 min read

When it comes to handling customers, ecommerce expert Trevor Chapman says business owners have a tendency to “slash and burn,” meaning they think of purchases as simply a transaction, rather than focusing on building a long-term relationship.

In our fourth video of $0 to $1,000, a series in which we help ecommerce entrepreneurs learn what it takes to make a grand a day running their virtual store, Chapman shares how to create a community that will buy from you every single month (and no, it isn’t using a subscription model), how to keep engagement strong and the costly mistakes he has seen entrepreneurs make.