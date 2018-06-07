Rise to the Next Pay Level With These Negotiation Strategies

Itching for a raise? The key is to know your goals and professional worth.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro talks about how women can confront making more money. Castro admits many women approach her with questions about negotiation tactics to increase their pay grade.

Castro recommends going into talks with a clear idea of where you want to be at each level of your career trajectory and what you want to ask for. Clarity is extremely helpful when considering the different steps in your pay evolution.

Unsure how to approach your clients or boss for more money? Getting into a routine of asking for more money can be helpful. When you're accustomed to asking for more money, the result can be more defined goals and more fluid negotations. Know your worth, and go in with confidence.

To learn more about pay negotiation strategies, click play on the video above.

Related: How to Manage Your Money With Confidence

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.