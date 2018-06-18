The Power of a Positive Mindset

Develop your ability to keep the good thoughts in, and the initiative-killing bad thoughts out.

Do you allow negative thoughts to cloud your judgment? Do you sometimes feel you get stuck on challenges from the past?

Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy recommends a few tips to keep negativity out of your headspace -- and think positive thoughts instead. Speak to yourself in positive internal messages. Better yet, in moments that you are struggling and feel negativity rushing in, give yourself a mental pep talk.

Also, try keeping a list of your positive attributes and keep in it a place where you can see it. This list can serve as a pick-me-up when you most need it.

Do not say things to yourself that you do not want to be true. Tracy recommends controlling your internal dialogue by noting your messages' tones. These statements are steps to real-life actualization. If you are able to control the environment of your thoughts, you can dictate what level of positivity and negativity you let in and later, make it a reality.

Click play to hear more about speaking to yourself in a positive manner.

