The One Thing You Can Do to Build an Engaging Social Media Presence

The secret behind an engaging social media presence does not need to be complicated.

July 30, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Alex Wehrley, as interviewed by Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, explains there are a few select tips you can use to increase your business's social media engagement. Most of which boil down to being more engaging overall.

You can begin by responding to people's comments on social media. These people are essentially saying that they are interested in your product or service, so try your very best to interact with them. On the other side, you should also look to interact with others' posts. By offering up a like or a comment to fans, you are instilling goodwill throughout.

Finally, consider video as another prong to your social media strategy. Video's many formats, from native to live to story, offer a terrific way to personalize your content and build a narrative around your business.

To hear all the tips from Business Rockstars and Wehrley, click on the video above.

Related: From Homeless to Hired, This Entrepreneur Always Makes Sure to Pay It Forward

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.