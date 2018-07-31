If You Take Care of the Relationships You Have in Business, the Transactions Will Follow

Relationships are even more important in today's digital world.

July 31, 2018 2 min read

As the founder and CEO of PulseTV.com, Jaffer Ali faces several challenges in the fast-paced online retail environment. In order to combat the challenges he faces in an ever-changing industry, Ali encourages his staff to take small steps and continually iterate their services. As the leader of the company, Ali has found it useful to decentralize the hierarchy of his company and empower every staff member to make smart business decisions. What challenges is Ali looking forward to taking on in the upcoming years? Click play to find out.

