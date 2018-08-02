Tesla Loses Money, But Wins Anyway. 3 Things to Know Today.
- Tesla, in its second quarter earnings report, reported $4 billion in sales, but said it lost $717.5 million, about double its loss compared to this quarter last year. But that's -- good news? Its stock soared as the market closed yesterday.
- Food giant Kraft Heinz has committed to making all of its packaging by recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. That means that the iconic Heinz ketchup packet will most likely get a total makeover.
- Dream job alert! The Wall Street Journal reports that there's been a trend of hiring tutors for their kids to help them improve their skills at ... Fortnite. Yes, you heard right. Parents want their kids to suck less at the extremely popular video game.
