Want Motivated Employees? Show Them a Little Appreciation.

To help raise morale and get more done, make employees feel like their work is value.

August 6, 2018 2 min read

If you're looking to get your team feeling more motivated, consider the importance of making them feel appreciated. Where there is appreciation, there is a sense of "I am valued," which can lead to motivation.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy breaks down how to make your team feel appreciated. Look at whether you are being considerate of your employees. As the boss, are you giving genuine feedback and comments? If your employees willingly believe you saw something good in their work, then they will think of you positively when they are not in the office.

Tracy points out many leaders have a high consideration factor. The best bosses are genuine wih their considerate comments. Another great tenet of leadership is the Golden Rule. Treat others how you want to be treated, and you will see a difference in how people respond.

As an act of consideration, Tracy recommends engaging in conversation with your employees. Asking them how things are going and what their life is like outside the office will let your employees know they are appreciated.

