Self-Driving Truck Startup Kodiak Ventures Secures $40 Million in Funding

Plus, there is a new feature on Uber that uses machine learning, and Wonderschool raises $20 million.

August 17, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There is a new feature on Uber called Profile Recommendations that uses machine learning to help sort business and personal rides. By using machine learning, Uber will be able to predict which profile and payment method an employee should be using and therefore reduce user error. Business users can now also assign trip reviewers and flag questionable rides.

Kodiak Robotics, a self-driving truck startup, has raised $40 million. The series A round was led by a group of venture capital investment firms, including Battery Ventures, CRV, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Tusk Ventures. Kodiak will use the money for product development and company expansion.

Wonderschool, a company that lets licensed educators launch in-home preschools or daycares, raised $20 million in a series A round. Wonderschool provides assistance with licensing, program setup, marketing and everything in between. This round of funding brings the startup to $24.1 million in total funding just two years after launch.