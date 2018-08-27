Video

How Being Bored One Day Launched a Legendary Architecture Career Working With Clients Like Bruce Springsteen and Jay-Z

Listen in as acoustic architect John Storyk shares the moment that sparked an iconic career.
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

What is the secret ingredient that music legends like Jimi Hendrix, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z and Bruce Springsteen all shared while recording some of their most iconic work?

John Storyk.

John Storyk and Alicia Keys. 

Storyk is arguably the most famous recording studio designer in the world, whose company Walters-Storyk Design Group (WSDG) created everything from Hendrix's Electric Lady Recording studio in New York City to Jazz at Lincoln Center. 

Related: 10 Crazy Effects Music Has on Your Brain

WSDG has been quite busy over the past decades, crafting nearly 4,000 facilities in America and around the world, and on the eve of the company's 50th anniversary, Entrepreneur sat down with the storied Storyk to find out how he began his incredible musical journey.

Turns out, the key to his success? Boredom. Watch John's story in the above video.

 

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jimmy Kimmel's 'Dr. Quinn Medicinal Marijuana Woman' Spoof Is Hilarious

  • --shares
Add to Queue