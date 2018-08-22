How This One Audience Behavior Dramatically Affects Your Digital Marketing

'Context' is the magic word.

Have you noticed marketing moving away from simple demographics and more towards how your customers behave onlline?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Erik Huberman about the new online behaviors of customers, including increased response to marketing in the right context. Facebook advertising has been particular useful since it captures an audience who is engaged in a relatively uninteresting activity (scrolling mindlessly through a feed) and therefore can more easily catch audience's attention. Slightly different is the effect of YouTube advertising, which is often associated with pre-roll ads. This mode of advertising is seen as more disruptive, delaying the content your audience is interested in, and thus, produces less profit. So, if you apply more context marketing, you can better target audiences and see more sales.

