This Program Will Give $1 Million to a Woman-Led Cleantech Business

Jane Kearns, who works at Cleantech, talks about how the company welcomes innovation and progress.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner MaRS Discovery District talks with Jane Kearns, a senior advisor at Cleantech at MaRS, about women-lead businesses focusing on innovative technologies. 

Specifically, Cleantech focuses on finding top women entrepreneurs developing interesting clean technologies, or technologies that look to cut down on negative envrionmental impact. From there, the company works to help grow their businesses. Moreover, Kearns and Cleantech are looking to give women in deep technology sectors the opportunity to build businesses. By setting this precedent, Kearns hopes to show young girls that starting your own value-based business is entirely possible.

Click on the video to hear more from Kearns and Cleantech.

