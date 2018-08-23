How the Sweat App's Kayla Itsines and Tobi Pearce Built a Fitness Empire

A trusting professional and personal relationship helps the couple stay in sync.

August 23, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this episode of Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams's Leaders Create Leaders, Adams sits down with fitness couple Kayla Itsines and Tobi Pearce. Together they talk about how the two found success through the Bikini Body Guide and the uber popular Sweat app, as well as how their relationship has remained professional and close-knit.

Itsines talks about growing up in a loving household, where giving your best effort was praised and negative body image was never encouraged. Itsines continues, she always knew she wanted to do something with sports and athletics. Short of becoming a professional athlete, it was often a toss-up what she would do growing up. Pearce, on the other hand, treated fitness as a means to make money and pay for basic needs while in college.

At one point, the couple, along with Adams, muse upon how far they have come since the beginning of their businesses. A stand-out talking point is the importance of putting yourself out there and committing to start a new project. The couple continues to speak about scaling their business up, writing ebooks and then developing their first (admittedly beginner) website.

To hear more from Itsines and Pearce, click the video above.

Related: Real Leaders Don't Listen to Others -- They Make Their Own Destiny

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

See more episodes of Leaders Create Leaders Season 1 and 2 on Gerard Adam's YouTube channel.