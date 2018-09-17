Take Your Sales Skills to the Next Level With These 5 Simple Steps

Learn to sell nearly anything.

September 17, 2018

Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy says one of the most valuable skills a person can have is the ability to sell anything to anyone.

The motivational speaker provides a few tips to help even the most beginner of salesman to improve their skills dramatically:

Understand the needs of your customers. Sell yourself. Do research on the client. Ask questions and engage in a dialogue with your customers.

Finally, keep in mind that you should not only be selling -- but also helping our customers. Selling is part of a relationship and the more established the relationship, the more effective your sales tactics will be.

To hear more about selling from Tracy click on the video above.

