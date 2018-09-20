Credit Cards

Credit Card Hacks to Help You Build up Big Rewards

First, narrow down which rewards you want most.
VIP Contributor
Founder and CEO of Financially Wise Women
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To find the credit card that wil best work for your lifesetyle, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittany Castro recommends thinking carefully about what rewards you want. 

If you are a big travel nerd, go for a card that will reward you in travel points. Or, if you simply want cash back or a card with a low interest rate, pursue those options. To get the most out of the rewards with these cards, make sure that you are paying off your spending for these cards for each pay period. 

Most importantly, if you're looking to actually see the benefits of these cards, don't forget to redeem your rewards at the end of the year. Your rewards will do you no good if you do not properly utilize them! 

