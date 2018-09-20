Credit Card Hacks to Help You Build up Big Rewards

First, narrow down which rewards you want most.

September 20, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To find the credit card that wil best work for your lifesetyle, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittany Castro recommends thinking carefully about what rewards you want.

If you are a big travel nerd, go for a card that will reward you in travel points. Or, if you simply want cash back or a card with a low interest rate, pursue those options. To get the most out of the rewards with these cards, make sure that you are paying off your spending for these cards for each pay period.

Most importantly, if you're looking to actually see the benefits of these cards, don't forget to redeem your rewards at the end of the year. Your rewards will do you no good if you do not properly utilize them!

Click the video hear more credit card tips from Castro.

Related: What to Do If You've Reached the Max Amount in Your 401(k)

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.