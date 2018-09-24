The Secrets That Every Successful Millionaire Knows

Brian Tracy describes some of the types of thinking and lifestyle that help high achievers reach the top.

September 24, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

People who achieve the highest echelons of success possess certain qualities. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy details why a strong, positive self-concept is important to become successful. A strong self-concept -- evident in strong ideas about what you aspire to be, what you prefer and whom you respect -- can encourage you to make strong strides towards your goals. Being extremely committed and consistent to you goals is how you would actualize this thinking.

Moreover, an overall positive mindset and comfortability stepping outside comfort zones are the additional secrets to finding success.

To hear more from Tracy about how successful people reach their goals, click on the video.

Related: Take Your Sales Skills to the Next Level With These 5 Simple Steps

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.