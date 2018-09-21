Energy

How to Increase Your Energy and Upgrade Your Life

Ben Angel tries out a ketone product designed for the military.
If you need to increase your energy levels, there are a plethora of options available. In this week’s episode of Becoming Unstoppable, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel travels to San Francisco to test pure Ketone Esther before it was available to the public back in December 2017.

Ketone Esther is the result of 15 years of research and $60 million in funding. It was originally designed for the military and started out costing $25,000 per serving. In this video, Angel breaks down:

  • What ketones are
  • How the research into ketones came about
  • The benefits for ketones on athletic and mental performance

And Angel tests it and take a blood test to see its impact.

