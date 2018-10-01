Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly Gives His Best Advice to New Entrepreneurs

Work hard, but be patient.

In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly gives his best advice for new entrepreneurs. He says that it's important to work hard, but also to have patience and give yourself time to grow.

"I wish that, earlier, I had slowed down a bit," Kelly says. "Not meaning I wish I had worked less ... I think I would have made fewer mistakes had I been a little bit more measured."

