What Does Achieving Growth Really Look Like?

October 4, 2018 2 min read

In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu, Noah Kagan explains if you are pursuing growth, you should be willing to change and adapt to uncomfortability. Moreover, consider the people who are surrounding you. If your social circle is supportive and adventurous, they can serve as inspiration to try new things.

Another tip Kagan suggests is developing a bucket list, but not simply a list encompassing the entire year. Instead, try creating one for a week-to-week basis. Divide this list into categories of professional, fitness and personal.

More importantly, pay attention so you do not overload yourself. It can be helpful to wittle down your goals to only a handful of aspirations you can concentrate bursts of time on. As Kagan puts it, focus on "major wins" in specific areas, versus a million and one things at once.

