EBay Takes Amazon to Court! 3 Things to Know Today.

  • EBay is taking Amazon to court. The bidding website has accused Jeff Bezos's ecommerce giant of poaching its sellers using eBay's internal messaging system. In the lawsuit, eBay is asking Amazon to stop the practice and to compensate it for damages.
  • Lego figures have gotten angrier over the years. According to a study, the small yellow figurines had a happy start when they were introduced in 1974. But in the '90s, that started to change. Now, anger is the fastest growing emotion for the figures.
  • Open offices are starting to get a bad rap. Maybe that's why Panasonic decided to create what can only be described as horse blinders for humans. The $260 device, called Wear Space, obscures your peripheral vision and features noise cancelling headphones. I'm sure I won't trotting to my desk wearing these anytime soon.

Watch yesterday's video: Facebook's Portal Gets Even Creepier. 3 Things to Know Today.

