Sleep

How to Biohack Your Way to Optimal Sleep and Increase Performance

Use these five powerful strategies to improve your physical and mental performance.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur Network Contributor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Not getting enough sleep, feeling exhausted and lacking focus? 

Ben Angel shows you how to biohack your sleep with five powerful strategies so you can improve your physical and mental performance.

Watch Episode 7 of Becoming Unstoppable then visit www.areyouunstoppable.com to find out if you've got what it takes to become unstoppable in your own life, grab a copy of Angel’s brand new book and enter the prize draw.

Related: Learn How to Biohack Your Body to Enhance Your Body, Mind and Life

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sleep

Feeling Drained? Here's How to Take a Coffee Nap.

Sleep

The Billion-Dollar Reason You Should Get More Sleep

Sleep

40 Successful Entrepreneurs Share Their Recharging Secrets