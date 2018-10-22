Why Positive Thinking Can Lead to Life-Long Positive Money Habits

With the right attitude towards money, you can start moving down a healthy financial path.

October 22, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield talks about how our early attitudes and opinions about money can skew how we think of it later. If early on in life we hear our parents complaining about their personal finances, we make associations that money is tedious and difficult to handle.

Canfield recommends a few affirmations and mantras to promote positive thinking you can say to yourself before making any big money decisions. Before these make-or-break choices, picture yourself making positive decisions that will effectiely and intelligently grow your bank account. Simply shifting your mindset can help you achieve your goals and rid yourself of the harmful thoughts standing in the way of healthy money habits.

From simply reciting these affirmations, Canfield says you will be able make progress towards a point where looking at your bills and debt balance will not cause you stress. Or, perhaps, positive thoughts will simply lead to an easier state of mind, one where you no longer have to worry about making ends meet.

Click the video to hear more from Jack Canfield.

Related: How Small Incremental Steps Can Help You Achieve Your Largest Goals

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.