Why Positive Thinking Can Lead to Life-Long Positive Money Habits

With the right attitude towards money, you can start moving down a healthy financial path.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield talks about how our early attitudes and opinions about money can skew how we think of it later. If early on in life we hear our parents complaining about their personal finances, we make associations that money is tedious and difficult to handle.  

Canfield recommends a few affirmations and mantras to promote positive thinking you can say to yourself before making any big money decisions. Before these make-or-break choices, picture yourself making positive decisions that will effectiely and intelligently grow your bank account. Simply shifting your mindset can help you achieve your goals and rid yourself of the harmful thoughts standing in the way of healthy money habits. 

From simply reciting these affirmations, Canfield says you will be able make progress towards a point where looking at your bills and debt balance will not cause you stress. Or, perhaps, positive thoughts will simply lead to an easier state of mind, one where you no longer have to worry about making ends meet.  

Click the video to hear more from Jack Canfield. 

