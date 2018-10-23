The Secret to Writing Anything Quickly

Craig Clemens, copywriting expert and founder of Golden Hippo, explains the technique he uses to write everything from a book to a sales page.

October 23, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I’ve been jumping from thing to thing all day, and now it’s almost 9 p.m.

I have a book proposal to finish. There’s a new sales page that’s gotta get crafted. My PR peeps need some blurbs for the latest project. I’ve got a blog post to edit and some tweets and Facebook posts go with it.

Oh -- and I’ve gotta send roughly 6 billion emails before I shut down for the night.

Ugh. If you’re a media entrepreneur you know. It’s so. much. writing.

The worst part? All of it is important, and every bit of content you create needs to cohesively build on itself so people can hear your true voice and recognize your brandvoice.

How do people wrangle it all?

The good news is, it can be done. The better news is: All you have to do is develop a strategy that works with your brain and your time constraints.

Because let’s face it -- creating good copy in a crunch can sometimes feel impossible. But often, that’s the only way it gets written.

That’s why this week, I’ve got a fresh challenge for you on She Takes on the World TV -- this time in collab with Entrepreneur.com and Craig Clemens, copywriting expert and founder of Golden Hippo.

Want to hear about how he writes for tons of brands and has brought in hundreds of millions of dollars in sales? All in, let’s say … 33 minutes?

Your mission, should you choose to accept it: 33 minutes on, six minutes off. Those 33 minutes are spent writing, six minutes are spent resting or, for extra points, doing something physical like push-ups or sit-ups. No Wi-Fi with your phone in airplane mode for those 33 minute sessions.

Worth a shot, right?

Related: Why You Should Launch Your Website Before It's Perfect

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.