How to Save Outside of a Brick-and-Mortar Bank and Make More Money

Your options are far and wide when you look past the major banks and physical savings.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose offers some helpful alternatives to putting your savings in a brick-and-mortar bank and bank account. These include:

  1. Online savings account: Online banking has become more of an option recently. For these online banks, Rose emphasizes making sure they are FDIC-insured. When these online banks do not have brick-and-mortar locations, which come with many attached costs, they may be able to pay more towards things like interest. 
  2. U.S. Treasuries, or T Bills: An old-fashioned choice for some, but still a worthy alternative, especially with the option of easy purchase on the Treasury website.
  3. Buying stocks that concentrate on dividends: Many of these stocks, when purchased online, can pay single-digit percentages versus the 0.5% or 0.8% of other stocks. These riskier dividend stocks are meant for longer-term investments, and can be an appropriate choice if you are not strapped for money and open to a fluctuating result. There are a myriad of digital options for these stocks, which Rose details in the video. 
  4. Bonds: Rose would concentrate on buying ETFs, though he warns that simply because it is a bond, does not mean that it is safer than a stock. 

Finally, Rose shares an anecdote of a friend saving away nearly $150,000 inside his house -- and the whopping amount of interest he probably missed out on. 

Click play to hear more about saving without a brick-and-mortar savings account.

