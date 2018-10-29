4 Simple Steps to Begin Building an International Brand

The more you work on establishing new, global relationships, the closer you'll move to new sources of revenue.

October 29, 2018 2 min read

Many entrepreneurs have asked themselves, what is the art of building an international brand? In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy breaks down the main way to get international customers.

For individuals who are dead set on starting their company, motivation and the ability to jump in feet first are never the problem. What can be confusing is communicating with other cultures, and bridging that gap between different lifestyles and priorities in business. If you are able to make this transition, it can lead to an impressive influx of new business, says Tracy.

Tracy talks about how if Best Buy had tailored its international approach for global tastes, it may have seen consumers outside of the United States may not like to shop in a huge, warehouse-like store.

With doing research on other cultures, the internet can be an extremely helpful tool but it's best to immerse yourself in the culture.

