How Creating YouTube Videos Helped This Natural Introvert Overcome Anxiety and Depression

Roberto Blake talks about how everyone deserves a creative outlet.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri sits down with Roberto Blake of the Awesome Creator Academy to talk about how his YouTube channel gave him an outlet for his depression and anxiety. So, how did putting himself camera and sharing it with all the world help more than harm? Blake talks about how creating a YouTube channel was a new form of livelihood -- one which diverged from the typical path of his family. 

The creation of the videos also represents a source of expression and way of extricating the many ideas rolling around his head. Blake admits, at times, going too deep into his creative world, and introverted tendencies often caused him to become anti-social and perceive people as uncaring and disposable. Inevitably, Blake found solace from his mental struggles by working out his thoughts through video creation. He shares how the process and routine evolved and how it helped him develop further self-awareness.

