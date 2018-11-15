Positive Thinking

When You're Feeling Unmotivated, Remind Yourself to Be Grateful

It can be helpful to realize that motivation can hit you at unconventional moments.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Seeking motivation is part of every entrepreneur's journey. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd talks about getting in the zone and concentrating on your most important tasks during this integral "flow" time.

When Voogd is struggling to find motivation, he will look specifically for the reasons that make him excited to finish a project. These reasons must be dynamic and compelling, and thus stoke his motivation. These reasons act as a guide for Voogd to continue pursuing his goals -- not his everyday circumstances or dips in energy. 

Moreover, the ability to be grateful can be very powerful. If you have gone through a period of struggle, put yourself back in those shoes when you felt things might never get better. In this way, reaching out to those who are struggling, you can work to build others up and remind yourself to be grateful.

Click the video to hear more from Voogd.

