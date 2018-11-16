Investing

The Advantage of the Small, Independent Investor

A small investor can have unique advantages in terms of agility and number of options.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Investing as a smaller investor, without a fund manager, can seem daunting at first, but in reality, you may have the advantage.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town lays out a few strategies that can serve smaller investors -- not necessarily large fund managers -- well. A small investor can afford you more agility and flexibility. Oftentimes, managing a lot of money can make your investment process less agile and limited in the number of companies you can invest in. Fund managers (versus smaller investors) are often under a lot of pressure. Smaller investors have the advantage of being patient with their money and waiting for a good deal. Fund managers, on the other hand, often have the obligation to invest their clients' money as soon as possible. 

Finally, small investors can also look to great investors and copy their tactics, known as "copy-cat investing."

To hear more advantages of the small investor, click the video.

