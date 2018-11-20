How to Look at Change as Your Friend, Not Your Enemy

Fast-moving times can make you want to run away from change -- or embrace it for the better.

The day-to-day changes of the world are hard to miss. From new technology popping up every day, to shifts in politics and the planet's climate -- change is unavoidable. For Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield, life becomes more fulfilling when you embrace change.

In Canfield's words, a life of mastery is a life to strive after, and a life of mastery can only come about when you are faced with the challenges that come from change. To help you flourish in the face of change, Canfield recommends a few tips:

Examine how your responses to events affect their eventual outcome. Sometimes, events that may seem like the end of the world can serve as a major turning point in your life, from which you gain new confidantes and wisdom. Take on the belief that during moments of change there is always the possibility of a positive outcome. Choosing to think positively is a beneficial choice overall. Adopt the power of "acting as if ... " Think about how you would act and interact with others if you were at the point in your life you always wanted to be at. Allow yourself to feel fearful, but make sure to take action afterwards.

To hear more about dealing with changes in life, click on the video.

