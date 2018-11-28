Personal Development

A Relationship That Turned Sour Motivated This Female Entrepreneur to Strike Out On Her Own

One bad partnership does not need to set you back indefinitely in your business and social life.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars interviews Cam Kashani. Kashani, the co-founder of a COACCEL, which offers personalized training programs for business owners, discusses one of the formative moments of her entrepreneurial journey. Kashani recounts how in 2013 she was forced to file divorce from her husband who she had been in a relationship with for 23 years. 

The two had built their first successful business together, a coworking space company based in Los Angeles. The business made an impressive profit and garnered Kashani the moniker the "Godmother fo Silicon Beach." The personal and business relationship eventually came to a head and ended in a manner that was not entirely quiet. 

In time, Kashani became acquainted with another female business owner who helped Kashani realize her potential as an independent business owner. This new relationship reassured Kashani that she was able to stand on her own on two feet; with perserverance and increased agency she could accomplish all she wanted according to her rules.

To hear more of Kashani's story, click on the video.

Related: Why This Cowboy-Themed Office Gets Its Employees Inspired to Go to Work

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Personal Development

9 Ways to Rewire Your Brain for Creativity

Personal Development

Getting Stronger Is All About Strengthening Your Weaknesses

Personal Development

9 Life-Improving Mental Upgrades