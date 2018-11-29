7 Marketing Hacks That Can Be Applied to a Business at Any Stage

Eric Siu invites some of his most trusted marketing leaders to offer their expertise.

November 29, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu consults a handful of top marketers -- such as Nathan Latka and Daisy Jing -- on how to expand your business's reach. From tips on attracting the attention of social media influencers, to the benefit of using Excel to determine the most lucrative customer bracket for you, Siu collects a selection of guests from his podcasts to contribute their insights. Jing particularly keeps a look out for those who show potential to be great influencers and may become highly influential. If this is case, Jing will reach out to these figures to catch them before they become so well-known.

Some of the tips include publishing content, as well as building a network on Facebook. Other tips include offering a product at an initial, low price point, or opting to sell at a higher price point and going from there.

To hear more from Siu and his marketing experts, click the video.

Related: The 5 Keys to Creating Subscribe-Worthy Podcasts

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.