Why This Company Gives Away Content and Event Tickets to Its Subscribers

December 4, 2018 2 min read

Technori is a platform for startup companies to gain traction with potential buyers, customers and commercial partners. CEO Scott Kitun emphasizes a good leader must understand the strengths and weaknesses of his or her team, understand the opportunities for the team, and then build a vision and a road map that can be met. In doing so, Kitun provides startup founders with the advice to make an achievable and measurable goal and realise there is always another angle to take. Click play on the video for more on Scott Kitun and Technori.

