Social Media Marketing

The Advantages YouTube Ads Have Over Facebook Ads

Marketer John Crestani shares some of his favorite tactics for getting the word out on his products.
Contributor
CEO, Single Grain. Founder, Growth Everywhere.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When considering the difference between using ads on Facebook versus on YouTube, it can be helpful to know what the benefits are of each right now.

Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu sits down with John Crestani of Welearn to talk about the nuances of the ad platforms. For one, YouTube ads are perceived to be more trusted, and Crestani considers YouTube as the venue that makes it easier to reach people. 

Facebook, on the other hand, is extremely saturated with both ads and content, which makes it difficult to reach potential customers and receptive people in general. Moreover, Crestani notes the company is known to change the format of its website constantly.  

Crestani describes to Siu how he considers direct response is the preferred form of marketing. He uses the majority of his budget on direct marketing. Another tactic that works for Crestani is recycling his content for other platforms and marketing arenas specifically for your business's current audience.

Click the video to hear more from Siu and Crestani's discussion. 

Related: 7 Marketing Hacks That Can Be Applied to a Business at Any Stage

