Millennials Prefer Amazon to Sex, a Rapper Sues 'Fortnite' and Babies Are Being Named for Groceries (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director
1 min read
  • Almost half of millennials say they'd rather give up sex than quit Amazon for a year, according to a new survey. Perhaps even more shocking, a whopping 77% would stop drinking for a year if it meant keeping their Amazon accounts.
  • Rapper 2 Milly is suing the makers of Fortnite, claiming the wildly popular video game illegally uses a dance he created. The lawsuit states that the in-game dance “Swipe It” was taken from the “Milly Rock,” a dance he came up with in 2011.
  • Is this the maternity ward or the produce aisle? A recent report of baby name trends reveals that more parents are naming their babies after groceries, with popular choices including Kale, Sage and Saffron.

Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: How to Collaborate With Difficult People and New York City Rideshare App Drivers Get a Raise

