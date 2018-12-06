Millennials Prefer Amazon to Sex, a Rapper Sues 'Fortnite' and Babies Are Being Named for Groceries (60-Second Video)
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
1 min read
- Almost half of millennials say they'd rather give up sex than quit Amazon for a year, according to a new survey. Perhaps even more shocking, a whopping 77% would stop drinking for a year if it meant keeping their Amazon accounts.
- Rapper 2 Milly is suing the makers of Fortnite, claiming the wildly popular video game illegally uses a dance he created. The lawsuit states that the in-game dance “Swipe It” was taken from the “Milly Rock,” a dance he came up with in 2011.
- Is this the maternity ward or the produce aisle? A recent report of baby name trends reveals that more parents are naming their babies after groceries, with popular choices including Kale, Sage and Saffron.
Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: How to Collaborate With Difficult People and New York City Rideshare App Drivers Get a Raise