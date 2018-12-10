Nobody Silences Elon Musk and Apple's Squid Has a Butt on Its Forehead (60-Second Video)
Here's what entrepreneurs should know today.
- In a headline-making interview with 60 Minutes, Elon Musk explained that no one at Tesla censors or edits or approves his tweets, despite one of his tweets resulting in a $40 million settlement with the SEC earlier this year. He also made it clear that he "does not respect the SEC" and has only abided their ruling because he "respects the justice system."
- Uber put the pedal to the metal to try to beat Lyft as the first ride-hailing app to go public, according to The Wall Street Journal. It is estimated that the two IPOs could raise billions for the two companies.
- This week, the Monterey Bay Aquarium tweeted that Apple’s squid emoji is anatomically incorrect. The emoji has a siphon between its eyes, but real siphons, which expel water and waste, are on squids' backs. “It would be like having a butt on your forehead,” a squid biologist told Gizmodo.
