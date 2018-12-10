3 Things To Know

Nobody Silences Elon Musk and Apple's Squid Has a Butt on Its Forehead (60-Second Video)

Here's what entrepreneurs should know today.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
  1. In a headline-making interview with 60 Minutes, Elon Musk explained that no one at Tesla censors or edits or approves his tweets, despite one of his tweets resulting in a $40 million settlement with the SEC earlier this year. He also made it clear that he "does not respect the SEC" and has only abided their ruling because he "respects the justice system."
  2. Uber put the pedal to the metal to try to beat Lyft as the first ride-hailing app to go public, according to The Wall Street Journal. It is estimated that the two IPOs could raise billions for the two companies.
  3. This week, the Monterey Bay Aquarium tweeted that Apple’s squid emoji is anatomically incorrect. The emoji has a siphon between its eyes, but real siphons, which expel water and waste, are on squids' backs. “It would be like having a butt on your forehead,” a squid biologist told Gizmodo.

Have a great day!

Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: Is Amazon Better Than Sex?

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

Millennials Prefer Amazon to Sex, a Rapper Sues 'Fortnite' and Babies Are Being Named for Groceries (60-Second Video)

3 Things To Know

How to Collaborate With Difficult People and New York City Rideshare App Drivers Get a Raise (60-Second Video)

3 Things To Know

The Touching George H.W. Bush Tribute That's Gone Viral (60-Second Video)