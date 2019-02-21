My Queue

Sales Strategies

The Essential 5-Step Sales Tactic That Will Improve Your Numbers

Your sales tactic needs room to flourish. Here is the format you can use to organize it.
Guest Writer
Digital Executive, Motivational Speaker, and Leadership Coach
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To start a sales pitch, your greeting should be congruent with your body language. You can control the conversation by paying attention to the level of volume and speed of your voice is at. 

During your sales pitch, you can look to complete a wants-needs analysis. This is the step to determine what is important to your client. 

From there, you can begin presenting your product.

Next comes the demonstration. If you are selling steak knives, you must be able to show proficiency with the product even if you are not a professional chef. 

Finally, you have the close. This is the last step in the process, and the point where your customer's chance to express interest in your products and, hopefully, make the purchase.

Click the video to hear more about the sales process from Mike Phillips.

