The Essential 5-Step Sales Tactic That Will Improve Your Numbers

February 21, 2019

To start a sales pitch, your greeting should be congruent with your body language. You can control the conversation by paying attention to the level of volume and speed of your voice is at.

During your sales pitch, you can look to complete a wants-needs analysis. This is the step to determine what is important to your client.

From there, you can begin presenting your product.

Next comes the demonstration. If you are selling steak knives, you must be able to show proficiency with the product even if you are not a professional chef.

Finally, you have the close. This is the last step in the process, and the point where your customer's chance to express interest in your products and, hopefully, make the purchase.

