My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Music

Don't Forget About the Paperwork -- You Need Proper Documentation to Run a Successful Business

When you're finally getting your idea off the ground, make sure you have all your ducks in a row.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Leading Authority for Young Entrepreneurs
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd talks to Randall Pich about his journey through entrepreneurship as the CEO of Live Fit Apparel. 

Voogd asks Pich what he would recommend to a young entrepreneur, one who is just starting his entrepreneurial journey. Voogd asks if there are any particular roadblocks young entrepreneurs should look out for that perhaps only come with experience and time. 

Pich talks about the importance of being decisive and organized in your hiring. Moreover, your management should be organized and executed smartly, as well. With job titles and paperwork, you must make sure that you are covering your tracks with official documents.

Click play to hear more from Peter Voogd and Randall Pich's conversation. 

Related: Why the People in Your Social Circle Often Define Your Net Worth

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices. 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur