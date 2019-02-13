Don't Forget About the Paperwork -- You Need Proper Documentation to Run a Successful Business

When you're finally getting your idea off the ground, make sure you have all your ducks in a row.

February 13, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd talks to Randall Pich about his journey through entrepreneurship as the CEO of Live Fit Apparel.

Voogd asks Pich what he would recommend to a young entrepreneur, one who is just starting his entrepreneurial journey. Voogd asks if there are any particular roadblocks young entrepreneurs should look out for that perhaps only come with experience and time.

Pich talks about the importance of being decisive and organized in your hiring. Moreover, your management should be organized and executed smartly, as well. With job titles and paperwork, you must make sure that you are covering your tracks with official documents.

Click play to hear more from Peter Voogd and Randall Pich's conversation.

Related: Why the People in Your Social Circle Often Define Your Net Worth

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.