The Secret to Making 6 Figures, No Matter Your Age

Growing your wealth goes beyond pure experience in today's changing times.

February 21, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner, Peter Voogd discusses some of the most relevant tips for contempioary entrepreneurs today. Despite these technological times, many people are still stressed, frustrated and underpaid, explains Voogd.

To offer an answer to why people are stille struggling, Voogd points out how the times are consistently changing. There is a difference between having 20 years of experience while adapting to changes and 20 years of experience doing the same thing over and over. Voogd stresses the importance of consistent personal innovation, growth and investment.

At one point in his 20s, Voogd was working long hours and still broke. Many people chalked it up to his young age, but Voogd was not satisfied. He used his hunger to propel himself forward.

According to Voogd, in order to be successful in the current changing times, you must have a proven roadmap and a network. Click the video to hear more.

