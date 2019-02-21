My Queue

Motivation

The Secret to Making 6 Figures, No Matter Your Age

Growing your wealth goes beyond pure experience in today's changing times.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner, Peter Voogd discusses some of the most relevant tips for contempioary entrepreneurs today. Despite these technological times, many people are still stressed, frustrated and underpaid, explains Voogd. 

To offer an answer to why people are stille struggling, Voogd points out how the times are consistently changing.  There is a difference between having 20 years of experience while adapting to changes and 20 years of experience doing the same thing over and over. Voogd stresses the importance of consistent personal innovation, growth and investment.

At one point in his 20s, Voogd was working long hours and still broke. Many people chalked it up to his young age, but Voogd was not satisfied. He used his hunger to propel himself forward. 

According to Voogd, in order to be successful in the current changing times, you must have a proven roadmap and a network. Click the video to hear more. 

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Latest on Entrepreneur