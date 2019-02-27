My Queue

Success Stories

A Transition to Digital Content Saved This Children's Education Platform

Ask yourself if your company could benefit from using modern technology to expand.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with Ami Shah, one of the co-founders of Peekapak, about her company's strategic pivot. 

The program is a learning experience for children to learn about self-regulation and empathy. The company does this by first launching a physical product and then from there, pursue launching a digital product. 

At one point in their journey, the company was accepted into a Silicon Valley incubator. From there, the company was able to leverage that community and their resources to grow the company.

The ultimate pivot consisted of not just transitioning from the consumer product space to the digital space, but also go from a consumer company to an education company. 

Click play to hear more from Mars Discovery District and Shah. 

