3 Time-Management Tips for Entrepreneurs (60-Second Video)

February 27, 2019 1 min read

Designate time in your schedule for checking your phone and email, then unplug. There are few things in this world that can't wait an hour -- or even one business day -- and it's difficult to dive deep into anything you're working on if you're being interrupted by constant pings.

Consider your accessibility carefully. Open-door policies can work for some, but they also may encourage team members to come to you with questions or issues they could have figured out on their own.