3 Time-Management Tips for Entrepreneurs (60-Second Video)
Designate time in your schedule for checking your phone and email, then unplug. There are few things in this world that can't wait an hour -- or even one business day -- and it's difficult to dive deep into anything you're working on if you're being interrupted by constant pings.
Consider your accessibility carefully. Open-door policies can work for some, but they also may encourage team members to come to you with questions or issues they could have figured out on their own.
Decisiveness is a huge time-saver. In a 2016 letter to shareholders, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos advises making decisions with 70 percent of the information you wish you had. Waiting for more information could mean you're acting too slowly, while acting on less than 70 percent could lead to an uninformed decision.
