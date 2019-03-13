3 Savings Strategies for Entrepreneurs

March 13, 2019 1 min read

Figure out where your money is going dollar-by-dollar, then gauge where you can reign in spending. You can go with the pen-and-paper approach or try apps like Expense or Clarity Money.

Separate and automate your savings. Consider creating a dedicated savings account for your small business -- and de-linking it from other accounts so you're not tempted to dip in. You can also schedule auto-transfers to your savings account for any regular length of time.