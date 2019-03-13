My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

3 Savings Strategies for Entrepreneurs

Here's how to save big for your big idea.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read

  • Figure out where your money is going dollar-by-dollar, then gauge where you can reign in spending. You can go with the pen-and-paper approach or try apps like Expense or Clarity Money. 

  • Separate and automate your savings. Consider creating a dedicated savings account for your small business -- and de-linking it from other accounts so you're not tempted to dip in. You can also schedule auto-transfers to your savings account for any regular length of time. 

  • Consider where you're storing your stash. Savings accounts at many large financial institutions offer just 0.01 percent interest, while high-interest savings accounts -- often FDIC-insured and available online -- can offer up to 2 percent. DepositAccounts.com has a search tool to compare account interest rates. 

For more tips, check out Entrepreneur's article on how to build up savings to launch a small business. 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur