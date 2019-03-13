3 Savings Strategies for Entrepreneurs
Figure out where your money is going dollar-by-dollar, then gauge where you can reign in spending. You can go with the pen-and-paper approach or try apps like Expense or Clarity Money.
Separate and automate your savings. Consider creating a dedicated savings account for your small business -- and de-linking it from other accounts so you're not tempted to dip in. You can also schedule auto-transfers to your savings account for any regular length of time.
Consider where you're storing your stash. Savings accounts at many large financial institutions offer just 0.01 percent interest, while high-interest savings accounts -- often FDIC-insured and available online -- can offer up to 2 percent. DepositAccounts.com has a search tool to compare account interest rates.
