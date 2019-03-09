How One Entrepreneur Went From Waiting Tables to Owning Over 80 Restaurants

Dawn Lafreeda, Owner of Den-Tex Central, talks about her path to becoming the largest single-owner franchisee for Denny's.

March 9, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dawn Lafreeda, Owner of Den-Tex Central and judge on Elevator Pitch, discusses her journey in the food service industry, from her beginnings waiting tables to owning over 80 full-service restaurants across the United States, and shares advice for those who want to own their first franchise.

Lafreeda and host David Meltzer discuss topics such as finding the right business partner, the benefits of becoming a franchisee, building an infrastructure that provides advancement opportunities for loyal employees and how technology is helping to streamline the restaurant business. The pair also converse about the ongoing controversy surrounding the tipping of restaurant servers.

