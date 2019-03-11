When to Quit Your Job and Go Full-Time With Your Idea

The founders of Toot App talk about how they kept afloat while developing their business idea.

In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, Toot App founders Sophia Parsa and Shakib Zabihian recommend that when leaving your full-time job seems impossible, you should go out and see if you can raise money. The founders, Sophia Parsa and Shakib Zabihian, speak about raising $100,000 off one idea they believed in.

The process of entrepreneurship is filled with mistakes. No doubt, you will experience many setbacks that make you question abandoning a steady job. However, you can always work diligently to develop your business on the side until you have a sense of security.

